Lois B. Scott Calahan N. CHARLESTON - Mrs. Lois B. Scott Calahan, 58, entered into eternal rest on June 24, 2019 at a local facility. Funeral service celebrating the life of Lois B. Scott Calahan will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at The Voice of Hope Church and Worship Center, 249 St. Philip Street, Charleston, SC. Viewing will be at the funeral home on Tuesday from 2 to 7 p.m. and Wednesday at the church starting at 11:00 a.m.Interment: Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens, Mathis Ferry Road, Mt. Pleasant. She is survived by her children, Samone Scott, Barry Calahan, Jr. and Brandon Calahan (Smantha), grandchild, Jaelyn Calahan, brother, Darryl Scott, sisters, Madeline Allsbrooks, Myrtle Walston and Roberta Felder and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals, 122 Logan Street, Charleston, SC, 843-722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 2, 2019