SO SORRY TO HEAR OF LOIS' PASSING. SHE WAS SUCH A CHEERFUL PERSON AND A GREAT FRIEND. STEVE SOLD US A HOUSE AFTER HUGO BACK IN 1981. WE DID HARDWOOD FLOORS. WE WERE WORKING ON A HOUSE ACROSS THE STREET FROM THEM ON SPARROW AND THE TWO OF THEM CAME OVER AND TALKED AND THEN STEVE BROUGHT US OVER BEERS! WE BECAME FRIENDS. WE DID FLOORS FOR THEM IN THE HOUSE ON 42ND (OR 43RD?). AFTER STEVE'S PASSING I WOULD SEE HER AT HER YARD SALES IN HAMLIN. AND THEN ON LOHR.



SO VERY SORRY, SHE WILL BE REMEMBERED FONDLY.

LAVONNE & JOE SETTIMIO

Friend