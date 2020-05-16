SO SORRY TO HEAR OF LOIS' PASSING. SHE WAS SUCH A CHEERFUL PERSON AND A GREAT FRIEND. STEVE SOLD US A HOUSE AFTER HUGO BACK IN 1981. WE DID HARDWOOD FLOORS. WE WERE WORKING ON A HOUSE ACROSS THE STREET FROM THEM ON SPARROW AND THE TWO OF THEM CAME OVER AND TALKED AND THEN STEVE BROUGHT US OVER BEERS! WE BECAME FRIENDS. WE DID FLOORS FOR THEM IN THE HOUSE ON 42ND (OR 43RD?). AFTER STEVE'S PASSING I WOULD SEE HER AT HER YARD SALES IN HAMLIN. AND THEN ON LOHR.
SO VERY SORRY, SHE WILL BE REMEMBERED FONDLY.
Lois C. Scro Mount Pleasant - Lois C. Scro, 80, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, widow of Stephen Robert Scro, entered into eternal rest Saturday, May 2, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Lois was born August 12, 1939 in Trenton, New Jersey, daughter of the late Vincent Maddocks and the late Francis Wallman Maddocks. She was a homemaker. She is survived by her children, Debra Waszut of Johns Island, SC, Donna Scro (Kevin Kittle) of Bogata, NJ, Stephen M. Scro (Elizabeth) of Louisville, KY, Sandi Rhodes (Joseph) of Jeffersonville, IN and Tracy Scro of Mount Pleasant, SC; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Stephen Robert Scro, and two sisters. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC, 29406 www.CharlestonAnimalSociety.org. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 16 to May 17, 2020.