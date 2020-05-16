Lois C. Scro
1939 - 2020
Lois C. Scro Mount Pleasant - Lois C. Scro, 80, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, widow of Stephen Robert Scro, entered into eternal rest Saturday, May 2, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Lois was born August 12, 1939 in Trenton, New Jersey, daughter of the late Vincent Maddocks and the late Francis Wallman Maddocks. She was a homemaker. She is survived by her children, Debra Waszut of Johns Island, SC, Donna Scro (Kevin Kittle) of Bogata, NJ, Stephen M. Scro (Elizabeth) of Louisville, KY, Sandi Rhodes (Joseph) of Jeffersonville, IN and Tracy Scro of Mount Pleasant, SC; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Stephen Robert Scro, and two sisters. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC, 29406 www.CharlestonAnimalSociety.org. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 14, 2020
SO SORRY TO HEAR OF LOIS' PASSING. SHE WAS SUCH A CHEERFUL PERSON AND A GREAT FRIEND. STEVE SOLD US A HOUSE AFTER HUGO BACK IN 1981. WE DID HARDWOOD FLOORS. WE WERE WORKING ON A HOUSE ACROSS THE STREET FROM THEM ON SPARROW AND THE TWO OF THEM CAME OVER AND TALKED AND THEN STEVE BROUGHT US OVER BEERS! WE BECAME FRIENDS. WE DID FLOORS FOR THEM IN THE HOUSE ON 42ND (OR 43RD?). AFTER STEVE'S PASSING I WOULD SEE HER AT HER YARD SALES IN HAMLIN. AND THEN ON LOHR.

SO VERY SORRY, SHE WILL BE REMEMBERED FONDLY.
LAVONNE & JOE SETTIMIO
Friend
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
