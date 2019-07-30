Lois Dangerfield Moncks Corner - Lois Friddell "Miss Lois" Dangerfield, 79, of Moncks Corner, SC, entered into Eternal Rest on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at her residence, surrounded by family and friends. Her relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Thursday morning, August 1, 2019, in Saint Philip Benizi Roman Catholic Church, Moncks Corner. The Rite of Committal will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Dial-Murray Funeral Home, Moncks Corner, from 5:00 until 7:00 PM Wednesday. There will be a time of remembrance at 7:00 PM followed by the Rosary service at 7:30 PM. The Berkeley Florist is coordinating the flowers for her service. Lois Estelle Friddell was born January 7, 1940, a daughter of William Thurman and Lois Thornley Friddell. She was graduated from Berkeley High School in 1958 and attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in NewYork City. From 1971, she operated the Lois Dangerfield School of Dance in Oakley and Moncks Corner. Her teaching touched on many of the performing arts. Survivors include two sons, Richard W. "Ricky" Thornley and James E. "Buster" Dangerfield; two grandchildren, Dorothy C. Thornley and Richard W. Thornley, Jr; and her former husband, James E. "Eddie" Dangerfield. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 31, 2019