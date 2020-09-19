Lois Evelyn Brookman Gotterba Summerville - Lois Evelyn Brookman Gotterba, 80, of Summerville, wife of Robert Clyde Gotterba, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 11 o'clock at Miles Road Baptist Church, 816 Miles Road, Summerville, SC 29485. Lois was born on February 29, 1940 in Poteau, Oklahoma, daughter of the late Albert Nichalas and De Lois Imogene Armstrong Brookman. She graduated from Gilroy Union High School in Gilroy, California. She married Robert in 1958. Lois worked as a part-time merchandiser for the American Greeting Card Company for 42 years. She was a member and loyal contributor to the Miles Road Baptist Church for many years and enjoyed the friendship and love of many of the members. Survivors in addition to her husband, Robert, are: two children: Linda Sue Ritter and Robert Gotterba Jr.; granddaughter, Amanda Nicole Sparks (Blaine); and three great-grandchildren: Kirsten Nicole Blain, Dylan James Sparks, and Robert Jamison Sparks. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com
ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040.
