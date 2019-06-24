Lois J. Buskirk Goose Creek- Lois J. Buskirk, 83, of Goose Creek, wife of the late Ervin D. Buskirk, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at her residence. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park, 7113 Rivers Ave, N. Charleston, SC 29406. Flowers will be accepted. Lois was born on April 22, 1936 in Williamsburg County, SC, daughter of the late Elbert E. Jones and the late Burtie Mitchum. Survivors include: one daughter: Sandra Williams (Elliott Garvin) of Goose Creek; one son: Randy Green of Augusta, GA; three grandchildren: Kandace Williams of Goose Creek, Olivia Garvin of Goose Creek, and Juli Corley (Jimmy) of Johnston; three great-grandchildren: Perry Williams, Joey Corley, and Jonah Corley; one sister: Blanche Wheat of Hanahan, SC; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by one daughter: Trisha Grimsley; one grandson: Joseph Green; three sisters; and three brothers. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary