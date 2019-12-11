Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
James A McAlister Funeral Home
1620 Savannah Highway
Charleston, SC 29407
(843) 766-1365
Lois Ulichnie
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
James A McAlister Funeral Home
1620 Savannah Highway
Charleston, SC 29407
Rosary
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
6:45 PM
James A McAlister Funeral Home
1620 Savannah Highway
Charleston, SC 29407
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
The Church of the Nativity
1061 Folly Road
James Island, SC
Lois Marie Ulichnie


1930 - 2019
Lois Marie Ulichnie Obituary
Lois Marie Ulichnie Charleston - The relatives and friends of Lois Marie Ulichnie are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Friday, December 13, 2019 at The Church of the Nativity, 1061 Folly Road on James Island. The Rite of Committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will receive friends between 5:00 and 7:00 PM Thursday, with a 6:45 Rosary, at the James A. McAlister Funeral Home, 1620 Savannah Highway Charleston. Online Condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The Church of the Nativity, 1061 Folly Road Charleston, SC 29412, or a . Arrangements by James A. McAlister, (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 12, 2019
