Lois Marie Ulichnie Charleston - The relatives and friends of Lois Marie Ulichnie are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Friday, December 13, 2019 at The Church of the Nativity, 1061 Folly Road on James Island. The Rite of Committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will receive friends between 5:00 and 7:00 PM Thursday, with a 6:45 Rosary, at the James A. McAlister Funeral Home, 1620 Savannah Highway Charleston. Online Condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The Church of the Nativity, 1061 Folly Road Charleston, SC 29412, or a . Arrangements by James A. McAlister, (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 12, 2019