Lois Mazyck N. Charleston - Lois Mae Mazyck, 83, of N. Charleston, SC entered into eternal rest, Friday, June 5, 2020. Lois was born May 9, 1937 in Loris, SC to the late Hoyt B. and Ruth C. Jernigan. She was a long serving member of First Baptist Church of North Charleston. She was also a member of the Civics Club and a long standing active member of N. Charleston Exchange Club. Her and her husband were members of the Low Country Camping Club; enjoyed camping, traveling and having events for the family and friends at their home. She was a dedicated employee of Belk's where she retired after 30 plus years. She was loved by all who had the pleasure to know her and will be dearly missed. She is survived by 3 children, Edward P. Mazyck (Kimberley), Dolores A. Mazyck and William G. Mazyck, 7 grandchildren, Alan, Brittany, Kyle, Edward, Preston, James and Shelbi, 7 great-grandchildren, sister, Pearl Jarmon, a sister-in-law, Ida Phillips and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, William E. Mazyck and 2 brothers, HB Jernigan and Danny Jernigan. The family is extremely grateful for all the love and encouragement during this difficult time. They would also like to especially thank her church family and friends. The family will receive friends, Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 11 am -1 pm at First Baptist Church, 4217 Rivers Ave, N. Charleston, SC 29405, (843) 744-4269. Funeral Service to follow at 1PM. Interment will be at Carolina Memorial Park Cemetery, 7113 Rivers Ave. Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.