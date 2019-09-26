|
Lois McFadden Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Lois McFadden are invited to attend her Home-Going Celebration 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Morning Star Baptist Church, 19 Norman Street, Charleston, SC. A viewing will be held this evening from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the Chapel of Murray's Mortuary. Interment- Live Oak Memorial Garden, Charleston, SC. Mrs. McFadden will lie instate at the church from 10:00 AM until the hour of service. She leaves to cherish her memories with her devoted husband, Frank McFadden; sisters, Maggie Harris, and Thelma Smith (Terry); in-laws Martha Lee Brockington (Joseph) and Kenneth Samuel (Phillis); special niece, Valerie Ross (Eric); special cousins, Linda Odum Aaron and Lettie Rodgers; special friend, Lula Wescott (Joseph); and a host of nieces, nephews, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, cousins and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC. 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 27, 2019