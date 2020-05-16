Lois O'Keefe Mt. Pleasant - Lois Gallagher O'Keefe, 82, of Mount Pleasant, SC, beloved wife to Gerard Peter O'Keefe, entered into eternal rest on May 14, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Lois was born December, 4, 1937 in Hackensack, NJ and later moved to Winston-Salem, NC, where she grew up. She was a graduate of UNC Chapel Hill's School of Nursing, a National Merit Scholar and President of the Student Nursing Association. She was active and devoted to her church and serving the less fortunate. She volunteered for St. Vincent DePaul and Meals on Wheels. She was always happiest when surrounded by her family. Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Ida Gallagher and her brother, Dennis Gallagher. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Gerard Peter O'Keefe, their 4 children, 13 grandchildren and 2 great- grandchildren. Due to COVID 19, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 1 PM at St. Benedict's Catholic Church, 950 Darrell Creek Trail, Mt Pleasant, SC 29466. Inurnment to follow at St Benedict's Columbarium. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lois`s memory may be sent to Meals on Wheels, 2304 N. Hwy 17, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29466. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.McAlister-Smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McALISTER-SMITH FUNERAL & CREMATION, Mt. Pleasant, 1520 Rifle Range Rd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464, (843) 884-3833. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 16 to May 17, 2020.