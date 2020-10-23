1/
Lois Poston Davis
Lois Poston Davis HEMINGWAY, SC - Lois Poston Davis, 92, widow of Harold L. Davis, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at her home. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, October 26, 2020 in the Poston Memorial Cemetery, 3573 Old Salem Road, Pamplico, SC 29583. The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, 416 N. Main St., Hemingway, SC 29554. Please sign the guest book at morris-funeralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Morris Funeral Home
416 N. Main St.
Hemingway, SC 29554
(843) 558-2501
