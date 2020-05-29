Lois Sharpe Hair
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois Sharpe Hair Charleston - Lois S. Hair, 88, of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Thursday, May 21, 2020. Her private funeral service will be held crypt side Saturday, June 6, 2020 in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Lois was born August 29, 1931 in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of the late James A. Sharpe and Lois Seebeck Sharpe. She was a retired Treasurer for the Alexandria Virginia Public School System. Lois was predeceased by brother, James A. Sharpe, Jr. and husband, and best friend of 40 years, Albert M. Hair, Jr. Lois is survived by her son, Timothy A. Hair of Clifton, VA; and two daughters: Dianne Hair Logan of Aiken, SC and Linda Marie Hair of Alexandria, VA. She is also survived by three granddaughters and two great-grandsons. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Parkinson's Foundation; www.parkinsons.org. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 29, 2020
Dianne, Linda and Tim...My thoughts and prayers are with you. Your Mom was so special. I am so sorry for your loss.
I hope the memory of her will always leave you with a happy heart. I will continue to smile each time I think of your Mom. She was so kind, loving, fun and made everyone feel welcome once they walked in the backdoor always greeting us with a smile on her face saying, "Hello! Hello!" I have so many fond memories of time spent at your house and how great your parents were to your friends. Sleepovers were constant and your parents never minded the many friends in and out of your house.
Your Mom's puffs were a favorite of everyone's. I now make them for my grandsons.
She will be truly missed. ❤
Jennifer Shepp
Family Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved