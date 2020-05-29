Dianne, Linda and Tim...My thoughts and prayers are with you. Your Mom was so special. I am so sorry for your loss.
I hope the memory of her will always leave you with a happy heart. I will continue to smile each time I think of your Mom. She was so kind, loving, fun and made everyone feel welcome once they walked in the backdoor always greeting us with a smile on her face saying, "Hello! Hello!" I have so many fond memories of time spent at your house and how great your parents were to your friends. Sleepovers were constant and your parents never minded the many friends in and out of your house.
Your Mom's puffs were a favorite of everyone's. I now make them for my grandsons.
She will be truly missed. ❤
Lois Sharpe Hair Charleston - Lois S. Hair, 88, of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Thursday, May 21, 2020. Her private funeral service will be held crypt side Saturday, June 6, 2020 in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Lois was born August 29, 1931 in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of the late James A. Sharpe and Lois Seebeck Sharpe. She was a retired Treasurer for the Alexandria Virginia Public School System. Lois was predeceased by brother, James A. Sharpe, Jr. and husband, and best friend of 40 years, Albert M. Hair, Jr. Lois is survived by her son, Timothy A. Hair of Clifton, VA; and two daughters: Dianne Hair Logan of Aiken, SC and Linda Marie Hair of Alexandria, VA. She is also survived by three granddaughters and two great-grandsons. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Parkinson's Foundation; www.parkinsons.org. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 29 to May 30, 2020.