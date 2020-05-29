Dianne, Linda and Tim...My thoughts and prayers are with you. Your Mom was so special. I am so sorry for your loss.

I hope the memory of her will always leave you with a happy heart. I will continue to smile each time I think of your Mom. She was so kind, loving, fun and made everyone feel welcome once they walked in the backdoor always greeting us with a smile on her face saying, "Hello! Hello!" I have so many fond memories of time spent at your house and how great your parents were to your friends. Sleepovers were constant and your parents never minded the many friends in and out of your house.

Your Mom's puffs were a favorite of everyone's. I now make them for my grandsons.

She will be truly missed. ❤

Jennifer Shepp

Family Friend