Carolina Funeral Home
7113 RIVERS AVE
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 797-2222
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Carolina Funeral Home
7113 RIVERS AVE
North Charleston, SC 29406
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Carolina Funeral Home
7113 RIVERS AVE
North Charleston, SC 29406
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Carolina Memorial Park Cemetery
Resources
Lois Smith Obituary
Lois Smith N. Charleston - Lois Studemeyer Smith, 87, of North Charleston, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, February 2, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Lois was born August 11, 1932 in Charleston, SC to the late Henry A. and Maybelle Hoff Studemeyer. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandma. She loved being a military wife and mother of 3 girls and 1 son, especially the twins. She was giving of her time, talents, and love to all of her family and friends throughout her life. She sacrificed herself to serve her family and friends, she loved being a "Super Mom" and caring for children. She enjoyed spending time in her immaculate garden and shopping. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Norbert "Smitty" Smith, 3 daughters, Deborah L. Gunn (Michael), Denise Davis (Darren), Kathy Jankoski, son, Michael W. Smith (Leslie), 6 grandchildren, Christopher Gunn, Brittany Butler (Wil), Kelley Davis, Chelsey Parker (Justin), Kristen Jankoski, and Austen Jankoski, and one great-grandson, Shawn Gunn. She is preceded in death by 3 sisters and 2 brothers. The family will receive friends Friday, February 7, 2020 from 11:30 am to 1 pm with a Celebration of Life Service to follow in the Chapel at 1 pm. Interment will immediately follow the Celebration in Carolina Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in her honor to The . Arrangements entrusted to Carolina Memorial Park, Funeral and Cremations, 7113 Rivers Ave. North Charleston, SC 29406, 843-797-2222. Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 5, 2020
