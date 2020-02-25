Home

Lois Spires Jordan Obituary
Lois Spires Jordan N. Charleston - Lois Spires Jordan, 95, of North Charleston, South Carolina, widow of Robert A. Jordan, Jr., entered into eternal rest Monday, February 24, 2020. Her Funeral Service will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 1:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Lois was born December 24, 1924 in Orangeburg, South Carolina, daughter of the late Walter Cleveland Spires and Maggie Bailey Spires. She was a graduate of St. Andrews High School class of 1943. Lois was a retired clerk in the Charleston Naval Shipyard Public Works Department after over 31 years of service. She was a charter member of Wando Woods Baptist Church. She is survived by her three daughters, Susan Castine of North Charleston, SC, Barbara Cuccia of Charleston, SC and Terry Wood of Charleston, SC sister, Vera Dell Jeffcoat of North, SC; six grandchildren, Eddie, Jason, Kevin, Hal, Jessica, Trevor and seven great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Carol R. Knupp, three sisters and a brother. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made a . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 26, 2020
