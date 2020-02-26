Home

J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
Service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
1:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
Interment
To be announced at a later date
Live Oak Memorial Gardens
Lois Spires Jordan

Lois Spires Jordan Obituary
Lois Spires Jordan N. Charleston - The Funeral Service for Lois Spires Jordan will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 1:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 27, 2020
