|
|
Lois Spires Jordan N. Charleston - The Funeral Service for Lois Spires Jordan will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 1:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 27, 2020