Lois Ulichnie Charleston - On Friday, December 6, 2019, Lois Marie Coghe Ulichnie left to be with her family and friends in heaven. The relatives and friends of Lois Ulichnie are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Friday, December 13, 2019, at The Church of the Nativity, 1061 Folly Road, on James Island. The Rite of Committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will receive friends between 5:00 and 7:00 PM Thursday, with a 6:45 Rosary, at the James A. McAlister Funeral Home, 1620 Savannah Highway, Charleston. Online Condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Lois was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on March 11, 1930. She was a daughter of the late Gladys Dorothy Collier and Andrew John Coghe, Jr. She was married to the love of her life, Lisle Albert Ulichnie, in 1951. Lois was a Neonatal LPN, having retired from MUSC. She was the matriarch of an adoring family and is survived by her six children: Ruth Francis (Ricky), Leslie Boyer, Dianne Woodall, Lisle Albert 'Lester' Ulichnie, Jr. (Terri), Karen Cellars (Mike), Mary McElwee; brother, Andrew Coghe (Fran); sister, Janis Likar; and daughter-in-law, April Ulichnie. She was affectionately known as 'Nanny', and was loved by her 19 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her furry friends, 'Pixie' and 'Belle'. Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Lisle Albert Ulichnie, Sr.; her sister, Joanne Sauers; her brother, James Francis Coghe; her son, Dennis John Ulichnie; and her grandson, Joseph Anthony Woodall. The Ulichnie family extends grateful appreciation for the excellent care from Veronica Green, Irene Portee, and Terri Smith, who made her final days comfortable. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The Church of the Nativity, 1061 Folly Road, Charleston, SC 29412, or a . Arrangements by James A. McAlister, (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 11, 2019