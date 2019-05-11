Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Lois Vorhis Ladson - Lois Marguerite Vorhis, 87, of Ladson, SC entered into eternal rest Friday, May 10, 2019. Her Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow at Whispering Pines Memorial Gardens, Moncks Corner. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC. NORTHWOODS CHAPEL. Lois was born November 1, 1931 in Ithaca, New York, daughter of the late Franz Vernon Main and Alice Leonard. She retired from Toys R Us. Lois was a die hard fan of the Charleston Stingrays and a proud charter member of the Stingray Booster Club. She loved painting with oil and painted beautiful landscapes and nature scenes. She is survived by four sons, Charles (Karen) White III, Kurt (Cynthia) Vorhis, Kevin (Miriam) Vorhis, Kyle (Christy) Vorhis; daughter, Kimberly (Arthur) Vandegrift; 15 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Keith; 2 sons, Jeffrey White and Kristian Vorhis; daughter, Karen Vorhis; brother, Franz Main, Jr.; and sister, Virginia Draheim. Memorials may be made to 5900 Core Road, Suite 504, North Charleston, SC, 29406 or Samaritan's Purse PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 12, 2019
