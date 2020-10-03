Lona C. Lacour Mt. Pleasant - Lona C. Lacour, 90, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, formerly of Anderson, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Friday, October 2, 2020. A private funeral service will be held Monday, October 12th. Interment will be in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Lona was born November 30, 1929 in Somerset, Kentucky, daughter of the late John Price Cawley and the late Mary Meece Cawley. She grew up in Atlanta, Georgia, where she attended public schools. At age 50, she earned a BS degree in Biology with a minor in Chemistry at the former Baptist College of Charleston, where she graduated Summa Cum Laude. She held many different jobs during her working career - that of telephone long distance operator, customer service representative, cashier's office supervisor with Southern Bell Telephone Co., and later bank teller, laboratory technician, and legal secretary, before retiring in 1990. She was an active member of Scripture Gleaners Sunday School Class at Sullivan's Island Baptist Church for ten years, before relocating to Anderson, South Carolina. Mrs. Lacour was predeceased by her husband, Albert A. Lacour, Jr., infant daughter, Jeanne Rene' Lacour, son Arthur C. Lacour, daughter, Lona Ann Lacour, brother William Donald Cawley. Lona especially loved her family, home, church and friends. She enjoyed playing bridge and was a charter member, along with her husband, of the Pleasant Swingers Square Dance Club of Mt. Pleasant. Survivors include, son Albert A. Lacour III (Laura); five grandchildren, A.A. Lacour IV (Meredith), Shay D. Lacour, A. Christopher Lacour, Jr.(Kelly), Nicholas A. Lacour (Sarah), William J. Schmitt; four step-grandchildren, Stacey Scoggan, Johnathan Scoggan (Amber), Emma C. Owens (Max), Amber Connor; great-grandchildren, J. W. Scoggan and Jack D. Lacour, and several nieces and nephews. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the American Heart Assoc.
of SC Memorial Processing Center 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA, 23060 or to a charity or church of one's choice. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston