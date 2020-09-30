Lonald Scott Casino CHARLESTON - Lonald "Lon" Scott Casino, 80, of Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest on September 25th, with beloved wife of 52 years, Diane Godlewski, and his daughter by his side. Lon was born June, 1940 in Detroit, MI to the late Apollo and Martha Scott Casino and is survived by his wife, Diane, son, Scott Casino, daughter, Jill Haas, daughter-in-law, Diana Deadrick-Casino, son-in-law, Jeff Haas, and grandchildren, Ayden and Addison Haas. Lon worked his entire life in service to the country from his early years in the Civil Air Patrol and US Air Force, followed by a lengthy 30 year career in electronics and systems engineering with MITRE Corporation. Lon earned Bachelor of Science in Electronic Engineering from Lowell (MA) Technology Institute (now UMass-Lowell) while working full-time. His work involved developing military electronic communication and control systems and included numerous work assignments abroad in Vietnam, France, Greece, and Germany, and domestically in Massachusetts and Virginia. Among his many hobbies, Lon enjoyed vegetable gardening, woodworking, photography, fishing, exercising, R.C airplanes, and sudoku puzzles. He was active in community involvement, serving in multiple officer positions in two home owner associations and participating in Virginia Beach Citizens Police Academy. He was also an avid financial planner who doggedly worked to provide for his family. There will be a memorial celebration of Lon's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bishop England H.S. Engineering Club (https://www.behs.com/inmemory-lonaldcasino/
