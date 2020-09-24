1/1
Londell Williams
1946 - 2020
Londell Williams Summerville - Londell Williams, son of the late Harold and Sylvia Edwards, was born on December 22, 1946 in Ridgeville, SC. He transitioned from earth to glory Sunday, September 20, 2020 at home surrounded by his loved ones. He received his education in the public-school system of the now Dorchester County School District Four. He was a lifelong member of St. Luke A.M.E. Church, where he loved his pastor and served faithfully until his health began to fail him. He honorably served in the United States Army from 1964-1966. He was employed by Sears, Circuit City Wholesale Appliance and HH Gregg, where he did what he loved best, selling appliances. He retired after 48 years of dedicated services. He was preceded in death by one brother, Marion Williams and one sister, Mary Louise Williams and one daughter, Yolanda Marie Williams (Jonathan).He leaves to cherish many fond memories by his wife, Eugenia Williams,; one daughter LaSonia D. Stewart (Shelton) two sons, Harold E. Williams. Sr. (Tammy), Londell Williams II (Laura) and host of loving relatives and friends. The relatives and friends of Londell Williams are invited to attend his Graveside Services at 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Hillcrest Cemetery, Summerville, SC 29486. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.aagloverfh.com. Professional Services Have Been Entrusted to THE ALBERT A GLOVER FUNERAL HOME of Summerville. (843) 871-1528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Hillcrest Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Albert A. Glover Funeral Home, Inc.
113 BRYAN ST
Summerville, SC 29483-6112
(843) 871-1528
