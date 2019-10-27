In Loving Memory Of LONDON BROWN, SR. Sept. 11, 1911 ~ October 31, 1987 SARAH JUDGE BROWN August 2, 1910 ~ October 28, 1993 We thought of each of you today, But that is nothing new. We thought about you yesterday, and days before that too We think of you in silence, we often speak your names. Now all we have are memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is our keepsake, with which we'll never part. God has you in His keeping, We have you in our hearts. Sadly missed by Children, Grandchildren and the entire family and friends.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 28, 2019