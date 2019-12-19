|
Lonnie Johnson HARLEM, New York - He was a native of Chas, SC and a longtime resident of Harlem, NY, departed this life on Tues, Dec 10, 2019 after a long illness. He was a mild-mannered, loving individual who was always willing and very generous in helping others, without expecting anything in return. He had a "heart of gold". He leaves to cherish his memories, his 95 year-old mother, Lillie Mae Johnson, his wonderful daughter, Shantel Crooks and Quianna Johnson-Carter (Bobby); nine siblings: Martha Ragin (James), Betty Shine (Herbert), Calvin Heyward, William Heyward (Francine), Maybelle Nelson (James), Linda Spicer (Terry), Anthony Johnson, Lamont Johnson (Dr. Merle), Rev Cheryl Glover (Rev. Willis, Sr.); three grandchildren: David Sims, Payton Carter and Justin Carter. He also leaves several nieces and nephews as well as a host of other relatives and friends, including his beloved former wife, Delores "Dee" Gilmore. The celebration of life will take place at 1:00 PM on Sat, Dec 21, 2019 at Mt. Olive Missionary Bapt Church, 2416 Meeting St., N Chas, SC. The viewing will be held from 11:45 to 12:45 at the Church. He will be laid to rest in Monrovia Cemetery, 1597 Oceanic Street, North Chas, SC. Arrangements by NORTH AREA FUNERAL HOME, 4784 Gaynor Ave, North Chas, SC, phone 843 744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 20, 2019