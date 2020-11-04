Lonnie LaMotte N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Ms. Lonnie LaMotte are invited to attend her Graveside Celebration 10:30 AM, Friday, November 6, 2020 at House of God Miracle Temple, 8137 Clyburn Road, Adams Run, SC. A public viewing will be held from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the mortuary. Ms. LaMotte leaves to cherish her loving children, Bruce Seabrook (Inez), Caroline Jennings (Joel), Agnes Seabrook (Linnard Sumpter), and Renee Washington (Thomas Murray); 9 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; siblings, Henry Youngblood (Beatrice), James Youngblood (Helen), Ophelia Ramsey (John), Betty McDonald, Tommie Youngblood, Helen Williams, Tonyia Newkirk (Johnnie), Rhonda Youngblood, Mary Nesbitt, and Betty Brown; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
