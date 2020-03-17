|
|
Loreto Zapanta Hansen Goose Creek - Loreto Zapanta Hansen, 86, of Goose Creek, SC, loving wife of David L. Hansen, entered into eternal rest on March 14, 2020, surrounded by her family after her battle with Alzheimer's. Born on January 28, 1934, in San Roque, Cavite City, Loreto was the daughter of the late Alfredo Zapanta and Rosario Zapanta. Loreto was employed in the Philippines with the Commander U.S. Naval Forces and Flag Secretary's Office, Philippine Naval Operating Base, clerk at the Navy Exchange at Sangley Point and the Marine Corps Exchange. In the U.S. Loreto worked and retired in sales and warehouse management with the Navy Exchange in Pensacola, Florida and the Naval Weapons Station in Charleston, SC. Loreto was a member of the Caviteno Association in Goose Creek, Daughters of the Nile, and The Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion Post 166 in Goose Creek, SC. Loreto was also a proud Republican and loved her family, especially her grandchildren who nicknamed her YaYa. Loreto had a passion for line dancing and zumba at the North Charleston Community Center, gardening at all hours, baking, and cooking her filipino dishes, especially her famous egg rolls (lumpia) and pancit. There wasn't a time when you visited, she didn't try to feed you. A strong woman builds her own world. We will work hard to reach the standard you set. We will surely miss you, YaYa. Loreto was predeceased by her loving husband, David L. Hansen, in 2016. Loreto is survived by her daughter, Kathy Sweigart and her husband, Darren of Irmo, SC; sons, Gene Hansen (Rhonda) of Ladson, SC, and Art Hansen and his wife, Janet Cummings-Hansen, of Summerville, SC; grandchildren, Savannah, Chase, Sophia, Daniel, and Logan; and many other extended family and friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 21, 2020, from 12:00-1:00 at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home in Goose Creek. The service will be held from 1:00 to 2:00. A burial will immediately follow at Plantation Memorial Gardens, Moncks Corner, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Loreto's memory may be sent to Prisma Health Senior Care-PACE White Rock, 109 Wartburg Road, Chapin, SC 29036. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation, 869 St. James Ave., Goose Creek, SC 29445, (843) 553-1511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 18, 2020