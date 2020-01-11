Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
3407 Old Pond Rd
Johns Island, SC 29455
(843) 559-0341
Loretta Mae Wright Obituary
Loretta Mae Wright HOLLYWOOD, SC - The relatives and friends of the late Mrs. Loretta Mae Wright and those of her beloved children, William Wright III, Stephanie Wright, Leah Brown and Rose Johnson are all invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service, 11 AM, Monday, January 13, 2020 at Grace Cathedral Church, 5391 Salters Hill Road, SC. Interment: Greater St Luke AME Church Cemetery. There will be no viewing or lying in state for Mrs. Wright. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, John's Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. www.walkersmortuary.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 12, 2020
