Loretta Marie Williamson SUMMERVILLE - Loretta Marie Williamson, 78, of Summerville, South Carolina, wife to Jack Ulmer Williamson of 59 years, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, October 15, 2020, surrounded by her family. Born on February 4, 1942 in Ironwood, Michigan, Loretta was a daughter of the late George J. Semenak and Loretta Marie Bauman Semenak. Loretta relocated to South Carolina after meeting her husband Jack, to start a family. Loretta enjoyed taking care of her family, her granddaughters softball games, and traveling to the mountains. Her interests were reading, fishing, cooking, ceramics, and working with stain glass. Loretta had a love for hummingbirds. In addition to her husband, Loretta is survived by her sister Wanda Semenak Escher, 91 of Chicago, her three sons, Kevin Williamson, 58, of Hanahan, Brett Williamson, 56 of Hanahan, and Troy Williamson, 52 of Goose Creek. Loretta will also be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Kelsey Williamson, Kacey Williamson, Dalane Williamson, and her great-grandchildren Kaleb, Hannah, and Madison. Loretta was preceded in death by four brothers, George Jr., in 1965; Harold O. "Snooks", in 1979; Ronald Sr., in 1981; and Robert, in 1984. A memorial will take place October 24th from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home in Goose Creek, SC. Burial will follow in the coming days at Midway Cemetery in Hemingway, SC. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Heart Association
