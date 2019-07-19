Loretta Zorn Edwards Charleston - Loretta Z. Edwards, 84, of Charleston, SC, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019 in the J. HENRY STUHR, INC., MT. PLEASANT CHAPEL, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road. Interment will follow in Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Loretta was born May 21, 1935 in Blackville, SC, daughter of the late Frank Elmore Zorn and Ophelia Elizabeth Huggins Zorn. She was a member of Ghents Branch Baptist Church in Denmark, SC and was a past president and life member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Charleston Rifle Club. Loretta was also a past president of the Charleston Homebuilders Association and several other organizations. She loved bowling, bunco, and shagging to beach music. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Loretta will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her daughter, Terri Edwards Pye of North Charleston, SC; her son, Walter Artie Edwards, III and her grandson, Walter Artie Edwards, IV of Charleston, SC; her niece, Trinka Orozco Douglas (Alan) of Summerville; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Artie "Sonny" Edwards, Jr., her brother, Francis Lamar Zorn, sister, Lora Jane Orozco, her son-in-law, John L. Pye, and four nephews. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 20, 2019