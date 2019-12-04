|
Lori Ann Campbell Summerville - Dr. Lori Ann Campbell, 54, of Summerville, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 at her residence following a long illness. Lori was born on February 21, 1965 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Edward and Dorothy Bunyoff. She leaves her husband of 29 years, Dr. Stephen Campbell of Summerville; sisters Vicki Becker (Glen) of Beaufort and Kathi Peddicord (Don) of Summerville; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her brother, Gerald Bunyoff of Columbia. Lori was a graduate of The Northeast Ohio University's College of Medicine. She came to Summerville in 1990 and devoted her professional life to her work as an Obstetrician/Gynecologist at Women's Health Partners in Summerville which she established in 1993. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Lowcountry Food Bank, 2864 Azalea Drive, North Charleston, SC 29405. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 5, 2019