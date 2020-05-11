Lori Ann Weber N. Charleston - Lori Ann Weber, 45, of North Charleston, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at her residence. All services will be private. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org. Lori was born on June 14, 1974 in Portsmouth, VA, daughter of Michel and Linda Weber of North Charleston. She graduated from Goose Creek High School class of "1993". She loved life and good Mexican food. Most of all she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Survivors in addition to her parents Michael and Linda are: three sons: Tyler Weber (Meaghan) of Summerville, Ryan Weber (Kelsey) of Cane Bay, and Jaxson Weber (Hope Chambers) of Cane Bay; four grandchildren: Braeden Weber, Lucah Weber, Madelynn Weber, and Alayna Weber; three siblings: Michelle Gouin (Michael) of St. Stephens, Kimberly McCarthy (Michael) of Washington, DC, and Steve Weber (Lisa) of Columbus, OH; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 11 to May 12, 2020.