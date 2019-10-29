Lori Blackburn

Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Lori Blackburn MT. PLEASANT - Lori Webster Blackburn, 57, of Mount Pleasant, SC, entered into eternal life on October 26, 2019. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Lori's life at 2:00 pm on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Mount Pleasant Presbyterian Church, 302 Hibben St. A reception will follow. Please wear blue in honor of Lori's favorite color or pink for breast cancer awareness. Surviving are her husband, Barry Curtis Blackburn, and children Gabrielle (21), Elise (19), and Christian (17) Blackburn of Mount Pleasant, SC. Lori was preceded in death by her loving parents and her brother, David Lester Webster (Norma). While Lori loved flowers, she also loved serving others. Donations in her honor may be made to the Lori Webster Blackburn Memorial Fund for local and international missions at Mount Pleasant Presbyterian Church. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019
