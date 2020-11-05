Lori Brooks Ladson - The relatives and friends of Ms. Lori Brooks are invited to attend her Graveside Celebration 10:00 AM, Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Hillcrest Cemetery, 425 Gahagan Road, Summerville, SC. A public viewing will be held from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Friday, November 6, 2020 at the mortuary. Ms. Brooks leaves to cherish her daughter, Leslie Brooks father, John W. Brooks, Sr. brother, Derwin Brooks sister, Joye Jones brother-in-law, Charles Whitted niece, Shayla Jones nephews, Gabriel Jones, Charles Whitted and John Whitted and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Due to he pandemic, the family is not accepting visitors at this time. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the MUSC Foundation/Hollings Cancer Center, 18 Bee Street, MSC450, Charleston, SC 29425. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston