Lori Jean Gentile MT. PLEASANT - Lori Jean Gentile, 61, was taken home June 28, 2020. A world traveler, she will be forever remembered as the fun-lovin, rule-breakin, latte-sippin, life of the party. With a child-like spirit, she saw the world through different lenses; lenses of awe, wonder and amazement. With magnetic energy, she brought light and passion to everyone and everything she touched. Whether you knew her as Lori, Mom or Gramma, from the moment you met her, you were family. She was a lifter of people, plants and animals; throughout her life she healed and nursed hundreds back to life and health. Gramma Lori (Gma) was a hero to three granddaughters that were radically transformed by her love and grace. In the words of her granddaughter Lerin, "I'm so happy Gma is in heaven and finally gets to be a kid again!" Lori, we are forever grateful for your legacy of love and the eternal impression you made on all of us. We love you.
