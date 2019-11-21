Lorice Richards Shanique Hills-Seels Goose Creek - The family of Mrs. Lorice Richards and Mrs. Shanique Hills-Seels announces their celebration of life services which will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 11:00AM at St. Matthews Baptist Church 2005 Reynolds Ave. N. Charleston, SC. Viewing for Mrs. Richards and Mrs. Hills-Seels will be on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 4:00-6:00pm at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. Also on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 10:00AM-until the hour of service at St. Matthews Baptist Church. THERE WILL BE NO VIEWING AFTER THE SERVICES. Condolences maybe sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net. Lorice and Shanique is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405 Phone (843)718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 22, 2019