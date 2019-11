Lorice Richards Shanique Hills-Seels Goose Creek - The family of Mrs. Lorice Richards and Mrs. Shanique Hills-Seels announces their celebration of life services which will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 11:00AM at St. Matthews Baptist Church 2005 Reynolds Ave. N. Charleston, SC. Viewing for Mrs. Richards and Mrs. Hills-Seels will be on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 4:00-6:00pm at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. Also on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 10:00AM-until the hour of service at St. Matthews Baptist Church. THERE WILL BE NO VIEWING AFTER THE SERVICES. Condolences maybe sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net . Lorice and Shanique is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405 Phone (843)718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston