Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russell Funeral Chapel
107 West Main Street
Moncks Corner, SC 29461
(843) 761-8050
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Russell Funeral Chapel
107 West Main Street
Moncks Corner, SC 29461
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Russell Funeral Chapel
107 West Main Street
Moncks Corner, SC 29461
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Guerry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine Guerry


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine Guerry Obituary
Lorraine Guerry Jamestown, SC - Mildred Lorraine Springs Guerry, 88, of Jamestown, widow of Eky S. "Boshey" Guerry, Jr. passed away Monday January 13, 2020. Lorraine was born January 1, 1932 in Hemingway, South Carolina, a daughter of Joseph Benjamin Springs and Louark Tanner Springs. A member of Hickory Grove P.H. Church, Lorraine had retired from Oneita Knitting Mill in Andrews. She was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed cooking and feeding everyone that came to visit, she also enjoyed gardening and working in her flowers. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Surviving are two sons- Wendell E. Guerry and his wife, Beth, of Spartanburg; Rusty Guerry and his wife, Barbara, of Jamestown; four grandchildren- Gabriel Shuler; Kelley Umphlett; Nicole Guerry and William Starkey; two great- grandchildren- Gabriel Shuler, Jr. and Brooke Shuler; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she is predeceased by a son- Ronald "Ronnie" Guerry and eleven siblings; she was the last member of her family of 12 children. Her funeral service will held at Russell Funeral Chapel Moncks Corner at 11:00am Thursday morning January 16, 2020. Interment will follow in St. James Methodist Church Cemetery in Jamestown. The family will receive friends at the chapel Wednesday January 15, 2020 from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -