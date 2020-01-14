|
|
Lorraine Guerry Jamestown, SC - Mildred Lorraine Springs Guerry, 88, of Jamestown, widow of Eky S. "Boshey" Guerry, Jr. passed away Monday January 13, 2020. Lorraine was born January 1, 1932 in Hemingway, South Carolina, a daughter of Joseph Benjamin Springs and Louark Tanner Springs. A member of Hickory Grove P.H. Church, Lorraine had retired from Oneita Knitting Mill in Andrews. She was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed cooking and feeding everyone that came to visit, she also enjoyed gardening and working in her flowers. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Surviving are two sons- Wendell E. Guerry and his wife, Beth, of Spartanburg; Rusty Guerry and his wife, Barbara, of Jamestown; four grandchildren- Gabriel Shuler; Kelley Umphlett; Nicole Guerry and William Starkey; two great- grandchildren- Gabriel Shuler, Jr. and Brooke Shuler; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she is predeceased by a son- Ronald "Ronnie" Guerry and eleven siblings; she was the last member of her family of 12 children. Her funeral service will held at Russell Funeral Chapel Moncks Corner at 11:00am Thursday morning January 16, 2020. Interment will follow in St. James Methodist Church Cemetery in Jamestown. The family will receive friends at the chapel Wednesday January 15, 2020 from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 15, 2020