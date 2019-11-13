Lorraine Smalls Gethers MT. PLEASANT - Mrs. Lorraine Smalls Gethers, 87, of Mt Pleasant, South Carolina and the widow of Nathaniel Gethers, Sr., passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in Olive Branch A.M.E. Church, 1734 Hwy. 17 North, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. She will be laid to rest in Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Rd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. Viewing will be at the church this evening at 6:00 p.m. and the family will be receiving friends from 7:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Mrs. Gethers is survived by her devoted children: Nathaniel Gethers, Jr. (Cynthia), Anthony Gethers, Sr. (Yvette), Calvin Smalls (Cynthia), Cheryl McLaurin, Evetta Hannibal (Emmanuel), Carol Gethers and Nancy Gethers Davis; siblings: Sue Middleton, Helen Smalls and Lee Oliver Smalls (Bernita); grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a host of other loving relatives and dear friends. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 14, 2019