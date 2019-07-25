Lossie Polk Hampton, SC - Mr. Lossie Rudolph Polk, 91, of Hampton, SC passed into eternal rest July 24, 2019 at his home after an extended illness. Mr. Polk was born in Hampton County, May 24, 1928, a son of the late Russell and Venie Cook Polk. Mr. Polk had retired from Westinghouse in Hampton. He enjoyed carpentry, made beautiful cabinets and was instrumental in the construction of Camp Jackson. He loved sports, especially baseball, coaching Little League and Pony League where he touched the lives of many young people. He was also the coordinator for Pony League baseball. Mr. Polk enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and the outdoors, and was an avid Gamecock fan. He also loved Country and Western music. He played in several bands and produced a radio show for Beaufort and Barnwell radio stations. Lossie and his wife square danced with the Melon Twirlers. He was a member of Sandy Run Baptist Church where he served in many capacities, Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, Sunday School Director, member of the Sandy Run Quartet, choir member and had even served as choir director. He sang in the choir until the age of 90. He was a man of great faith who loved the Lord, his family, church family and friends. Mr. Polk is survived by his wife of 68 years, Betty Bailey Polk; his daughters: Janice West and husband Mike of Hampton and Joye Jones and husband Keith of Charleston; grandchildren: Chad Holstein and wife Jody of Hampton, Michelle and I.B. Parnell of Thomson, Georgia, Mary Jane Wolff and fiance; Alex Bartosch and Jeffrey Wolff of Long Beach, California; great-grandchildren: Rumer Holstein, Eve, Abi and Lizzie Parnell, Brooks Priester and wife Carla; great-great- grandchildren: Jake Bloom and Rysha Priester; sisters Virginia Smith and Eileen Sullivan; and a brother: Randolph Polk. There are a number of nieces, nephews and in-laws. Mr. Polk was predeceased by his son, Jeffrey Bailey Polk; brothers: Vernon Polk and Elliott Polk; and a sister: Bernice Gooding. Funeral services will be 11 AM Saturday in Sandy Run Baptist Church with burial in the Adnah United Methodist Church Cemetery near Islandton conducted by Rev. Paul W. Reid and Rev. Kevin Mims and directed by Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5 to 7 PM Friday at Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home located at 300 Mulberry Street West in Hampton. The family suggests that those who wish may send memorials to the Sandy Run Youth Fund, 21 Sandy Run Road, Hampton, SC 29924. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 26, 2019