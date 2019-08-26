In Loving Memory Of Our Beloved Mother REV. LOU ETHEL SINGLETON Who departed us on August 27, 2017 The affectionate memories, enthusiastic spirit and everlasting love of our mother and grandmother who continues to reside within us. We are forever grateful for 94 years of love, kindness and generosity you displayed to our entire family. Your motherly figure and christian beliefs had a positive influence on so many lives. May your spirit live among us as we cherish your love forever. Roslyn, Edmond, Carolyn, Andrea, Joseph, Luthonia and Delores, Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, Sister, Goddaughter and In-Laws.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 27, 2019