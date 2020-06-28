Louie Otis Harley
Louie Otis Harley Greenwood, SC - Louie Otis Harley, 58, of Greenwood, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at his residence surrounded by family. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 1:45 PM at Calvary Baptist Church, 6275 Donaldson St., Meggett, SC 29449. Please follow social distancing guidelines. A funeral service will be private for family only. Burial will follow at White Church Cemetery off of Hwy 165. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Go fund me at https://www.gofundme.com/f/otis039s-medical-expenses?utm_source=facebook. Louie was born on January 20, 1962 in Charleston, SC, son of the late Louie Harley and Jeannette Jacobs. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Otis was a great man who loved the Lord. He loved spending time with his family. He had a love for the outdoors, especially making memories with his nephew while hunting and fishing. His furry companion Louie remained by his side until the end. He was a great brother and loving uncle. Survivors include: sister, Theresa Janus (Kenyon) of Greenwood; nieces and nephews, Kenyon Janus (Karen) of Greenwood, Kelly Janus of Greenwood and Jessica Janus of Greenville; and many nieces, nephews and extended cousins. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
12:00 - 01:45 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
