James A McAlister Funeral Home
1620 Savannah Highway
Charleston, SC 29407
(843) 766-1365
Louis Bilardo
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Cross Cemetery
1936 - 2019
Louis Bilardo Obituary
Louis Bilardo Charleston - Louis Bilardo, 83, of Charleston, SC, widower of Mildred Effie Scott Bilardo, entered into eternal rest on the afternoon of July 22, 2019. The relatives and friends of Mr. Louis Bilardo are invited to attend his Funeral Service at 10:30 AM, Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the graveside, Holy Cross Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Louis was born April 22, 1936, in Trenton, NJ. He retired as Chief with the US Navy after 20 years of service. He is survived by a son, Timothy L. Bilardo of Moncks Corner, SC and a daughter, Judy Bilardo of Summerville, SC. Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 9, 2019
