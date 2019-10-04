Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Louis Creel Obituary
Louis Creel Summerville - Louis Jason Creel, 50, of Summerville, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019.The visitation will be held on Sunday afternoon, October 6, 2019 from 1 o'clock until service time, at Deliverance Tabernacle, 3190 West 5th North Street, Summerville, SC. The funeral service will follow at 2 o'clock. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the family c/o Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC, 29483. Louis was born on December 28, 1968 in Summerville, a son of Hubert and Betty Creel. Louis enjoyed church, time with his family, fishing, NASCAR and football. He worked for Stier Supply. Louis is survived by his parents Hubert and Betty Creel of Summerville; sons Charles Christopher Calder of Kentucky and Dillon Ray Calder of Maryland; sister Evelyn Kabine of Mt. Pleasant; brothers Jake Creel (Gail) and Stoney Creel both of Summerville. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville SC 29483. Parksfuneral home.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 5, 2019
