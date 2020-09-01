Louis Denaro, III Moncks Corner - Louis Francis "Bubba" Denaro, III, 92, of Moncks Corner, SC, a factory marketing manager for the John Deere Company, died Saturday evening at his residence after an extensive illness.His funeral will be 3:00 PM Friday afternoon, September 4, 2020, in the Chapel of Dial-Murray Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Biggin Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:30 PM until the hour of service on Friday. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Moncks Corner United Methodist Church, 106 Church St., Moncks Corner, SC 29461, or to the Semper Fi Fund, 825 College Blvd., Suite 102, PMB 609, Oceanside, CA 92057. Mr. Denaro was born July 4, 1928, in Pinopolis, SC, a son of Louis F. Denaro, Jr. and Inez Dennis Denaro Evans. He was a graduate of Berkeley High School and received his BS Degree in Agricultural Engineering from Clemson College in 1953. Mr. Denaro was a Sergeant in the Army Air Force while serving in WW II in Alaska, and he was also a member of American Legion Post 176. He was an active member of the Moncks Corner United Methodist Church where he taught Bible school throughout the years. He started the Tiverton Farms U Pick Blueberry Farm, and could often be found on Saturdays along side his daughter at the Marion Square Farmer's Market. Mr. Denaro served on the planning committee for the Antique Tractor Show, and he enjoyed hosting BBQ's at his farm, welding, and John Deere Tractors. Mr. Denaro loved to tell stories and had a twinkle in his eyes for adventure. Mr. Denaro was an avid Clemson fan, and also loved spending time on the water boating. He enjoyed shark fishing and scuba diving, and spending time in the Keys as well as Panama City. He always looked forward to family outings at Folly Beach, spending time in the North Carolina mountains near Sparta, traveling to Maine in the fall to see the leaves change, attending the World Agricultural Exposition in California, and his trips to Vegas. While working for John Deere, he traveled all over Africa, Europe, and the Middle East, along with several trips to Israel. He moved 13 times with John Deere while he was a territory sales manager and division sales manager. He lived in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Iowa where he retired in 1982 after 30 years with the company. Mr. Denaro was known for his expertise as a "cotton harvesting pro". Surviving are, his wife of 71 years, Dorothy Patton Denaro; a daughter, Maria Teresa Denaro of Summerville; a son, Louis F. "Frank" Denaro, IV, and his wife, Lynda, of Santee Circle; a sister, Maxine D. Lytle of Pawley's Is; two grandchildren, Louis F. Denaro, V, of Moncks Corner, and Lara Nicole Denaro Culver of Wichita, KS; and five great-grandchildren, John Andrew Culver, Annabelle Culver, Jackson Culver, Beau Culver, and Bennett Culver. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
