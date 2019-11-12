|
Deacon Louis Edward Yeadon, Sr. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Deacon Louis Edward Yeadon, Sr. are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Salem Missionary Baptist Church, 570 Rutledge Avenue, Charleston, SC. Interment - Sunset Memorial Gardens, North Charleston, SC. Wake Service will be held Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the church. Deacon Yeadon is survived by his son, Rickey A. (Rosemary) Yeadon; daughter-in-law, Patricia H. Yeaden; brother, Leon Yeadon; sister, Elouise Leggett; sister-in-law, Rosanna Yeadon; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 13, 2019