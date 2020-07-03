Louis "Louie" Eugene Wynn, Jr. CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Louis "Louie" Eugene Wynn, Jr. are invited to attend his Graveside services on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 11:00 am in Hillsboro-Brown Cemetery, Charleston, SC. A walkthrough visitation will be held SUNDAY from 4-6pm at the mortuary. Mr. Wynn leaves to cherish his memories his two fathers, Louis E. Wynn, Sr. and Robert C. Simmons; siblings, Robin L. Shaw (Rev. Innocent Shaw), Quianna M. Valdez (Santino), Leslie Davis, Raffel Ward, Dontel Ward and Johnathan Lucky; grandmother, Mrs. Elizabeth Simmons; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Wynn is preceded in death by his mother, the late Gwendolyn E. Simmons and his grandmother, the late Ella Ruth Gathers. Due to COVID-19, mask and social distancing is required for visitation at the mortuary and graveside service. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
