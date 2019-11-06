Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louis Joseph Ramon IV. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Louis Joseph Ramon, IV SUMMERVILLE - Louis Joseph Ramon, IV entered into eternal rest on November 3, 2019. Louis was pre-deceased by his mother, Jeannine Drodze Ramon, his father, Louis Ramon, III and his brother, Michel Ramon. He is survived by his wife, Toni Sumersett Ramon, his daughter, Elizabeth Ramon Carroll, his son-in-law, Sean Carroll, his granddaughters, Hensley and Daycie Carroll, his sister, Suzanne Ramon Jennerjahn, and many cousins and nieces and nephews. Louis was born in Ocean Springs, MS and attended Southern Mississippi University where he was a decorated band member and graduated with honors in music education. He moved to Charleston, SC in 1974, shortly after meeting his would-be wife, Toni. The two were married in 1977 and enjoyed 42 years of marriage together. Louis was a passionate musician, a surfer, a gifted computer programmer, an avid fisherman, a devoted father, and an exceptional grandfather. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. The graveside service for Louis Ramon will be held Monday, November 11th at 2pm at Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Road, Summerville, SC 29485. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to South State Bank, 1315 North Main Street, Summerville, SC 29486. Please make checks payable to Toni Ramon, attention Hensley and Daycie Carroll College Fund. Visit our guestbook at



Louis Joseph Ramon, IV SUMMERVILLE - Louis Joseph Ramon, IV entered into eternal rest on November 3, 2019. Louis was pre-deceased by his mother, Jeannine Drodze Ramon, his father, Louis Ramon, III and his brother, Michel Ramon. He is survived by his wife, Toni Sumersett Ramon, his daughter, Elizabeth Ramon Carroll, his son-in-law, Sean Carroll, his granddaughters, Hensley and Daycie Carroll, his sister, Suzanne Ramon Jennerjahn, and many cousins and nieces and nephews. Louis was born in Ocean Springs, MS and attended Southern Mississippi University where he was a decorated band member and graduated with honors in music education. He moved to Charleston, SC in 1974, shortly after meeting his would-be wife, Toni. The two were married in 1977 and enjoyed 42 years of marriage together. Louis was a passionate musician, a surfer, a gifted computer programmer, an avid fisherman, a devoted father, and an exceptional grandfather. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. The graveside service for Louis Ramon will be held Monday, November 11th at 2pm at Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Road, Summerville, SC 29485. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to South State Bank, 1315 North Main Street, Summerville, SC 29486. Please make checks payable to Toni Ramon, attention Hensley and Daycie Carroll College Fund. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 7, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charleston Post & Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close