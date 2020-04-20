|
|
Louis L. Waring, Jr. CHARLESTON - Mr. Louis L. Waring, Jr., 94, of Charleston, South Carolina passed away April 16, 2020. Both the funeral and interment services will be private. A viewing for Mr. Waring will be held on Wednesday evening, April 22, 2020 at the mortuary from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. He is survived by his loving children: Donald C. Waring (Maria), Kenneth Waring (Lisa), Carolyn W. Thames, Louis L. Waring, III (Ann), P. Keith Waring (Donna) and Gayle W. Brown (Robert); twenty grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; Roy (Sylvia) Gillard who he loved like a son; dear special friend, Mrs. Hermenia Gardner; sisters-in-law, Merrill Elise Sanyal (Anil) and Evelyn Collins and host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Seloris Collins Waring; his parents, Louis L. Waring, Sr. and Geneva King Waring; two brothers and one sister. In lieu of flowers, please make monetary donations to the Roper St. Francis Foundation and The Waring Senior Center, 1962 Ashley Hall Rd., Charleston, SC 29407. The donations will be used to help Senior Citizens who are on a limited income needing assistance to pay annual membership dues. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 21, 2020