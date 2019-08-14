|
Louis Owens Charleston - Mr. Louis Owens, 74, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Residence: 1621 Seloris Ct., Charleston, SC 29407. Mr. Owens is the son of the late Mr. Handy Whiteside and Ms. Annie L. Owens; the brother of Mrs. Isabell Cobb (Leon), Mr. Harvey J. Owens, Ms. Eula M. Wise, Mr. Theodore Owens (Alfreda), Mr. Jerome Owens, Ms. Yvonne Jefferson, Mr. Cornell Owens, Ms. Carol D. Allen, and the late Mr. Willie James Bennett and Mr. Herman Owens. He served in the US Marine Corps and a retired Civil Service Worker. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 15, 2019