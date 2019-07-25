Louis Schaffer

Service Information
Pasley's Mortuary
1115 5Th Ave
Charleston, SC
29407
(843)-571-2300
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pasley's Mortuary
1115 5Th Ave
Charleston, SC 29407
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:30 PM
Kingdom Hall Of Jehovah Witness
3302 Bonanza Rd
Charleston, SC
View Map
Obituary
Louis Schaffer Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Louis Schaffer, Jr. are invited to attend his Memorial Services on Saturday, July 27, 2019, 1:30 PM in Kingdom Hall Of Jehovah Witness, 3302 Bonanza Rd, Charleston, SC. The viewing will be held at the mortuary Friday from 6-8pm. Mr. Schaffer leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Mrs. Tanya Schaffer; children, Nesha Schaffer, Mario Schaffer and Julisa Schaffer; aunts, uncles, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 26, 2019
