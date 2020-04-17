|
Louis T. Dardozzi PAOLI, PA - Louis T. Dardozzi, age 88, died at Paoli Memorial Hospital on April 13, 2020, following a brief illness. He was born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland, on September 9, 1931, to Louis A. Dardozzi and Elizabeth Genevieve (Amato) Dardozzi. He spent his childhood summers in Havre de Grace, Maryland, with his grandmother and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Standing over six feet tall with an outgoing personality, "Big Lou" as he was affectionately called by his family, graduated from Loyola Preparatory School and Loyola University in Towson, Maryland, with a B.S. in Business Management/Accounting. Lou began his career working for the Continental Can Company, but after transitioning the company's payroll systems over to IBM systems, Lou joined IBM himself and worked initially in sales, later becoming a system's engineer and program design manager. His expertise in the field and his strong leadership skills led him to positions as Management Information Systems Director for John Wanamaker Department Stores, Service Merchandise, and The May Company. Lou's final position as MIS Director for Underwriter's Laboratories in Chicago, Illinois, led to his retirement at age 70. Lou often commented to his family that he loved working and enjoyed every job he ever had. Following his retirement, Lou and his wife moved to Charleston, SC, where they enjoyed entertaining friends and family. They also doted on their many beloved feline companions. Of Lou's many interests, he was particularly happy working in the Prep Kitchen for Meals on Wheels in Mt. Pleasant, SC, and delivering meals to the many recipients who became his friends. He also enjoyed playing golf, shooting pool with his grandsons, daily crossword puzzles, reading, and cooking. Lou was fond of many types of music and having studied at The Peabody Institute in Baltimore, he enjoyed playing the piano throughout his life. Lou never missed Happy Hour at his retirement community or the opportunity to dance with a willing partner. Lou was predeceased by his wife, Kay Lucille (Harrell); his son, James Patrick, his grandson, Evan Peter Schmidt, and his brother, Paul Dennis. He is survived by his sister, Caroline Joyce Brothers; his former wife, Catherine (Piovano) Dardozzi; his children, Michelle Schmidt (Bill), Louis (Donna), Jeffrey (Joy); and his step-children, Catherine Lucille Parma (Bic) and Christopher O'Neal Nadalich (Sharon). Lou also enjoyed the affection of twelve grandchildren/step-grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren/step-great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Lou also leaves behind his close friend, Nancy Hawkins, of Mt. Pleasant, SC. A Mass of Christian burial and a celebration of life will take place at a future date. Arrangements are by Alleva Funeral Home, Paoli, PA. Donations in Lou's memory may be made to East Cooper Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 583, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29466, or to the animal shelter of your choice. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 18, 2020