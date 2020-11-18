1/
Louis Tucker Steele Jr.
1934 - 2020
Louis Tucker Steele, Jr. Hanahan - Louis Tucker Steele, Jr., 86, of Hanahan, SC, passed away on November 16th, 2020 peacefully at home, surrounded and loved by family. Louis was born March 31st, 1934 to the late Louis T. Steele Sr. and Evangeline Pollett-Steele in Robertsdale Alabama. Louis is survived by his wife, Ruby Inez Seale-Steele, two daughters, Suzan Whitt and Gwendolyn Joy Steele and a son, Louis Shannon. He served in the Navy during the Korean War and later worked as an Engineering Technician for the government at NavalX. He loved music, playing the trumpet and guitar. He loved to travel with his wife, Ruby. A private ceremony will be held at home and a celebration of his life to be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Carolina Memorial Funerals & Cremation, 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, 29406. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carolina Memorial Gardens
7113 RIVERS AVE
North Charleston, SC 29406
8435532228
