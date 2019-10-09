|
|
Louise B. Sanders Johns Island - Mrs. Louise "Weezie" Blake Sanders, 78, of Johns Island, SC received her heavenly wings on Monday, October 08, 2019 peacefully at her daughter's place of residence. Mrs. Sanders is survived by her children, James Blake (Annette), William Blake (Pamela), Joe Blake (Victoria), Pastor Harriett Blake (Robert), JohnnieMae Hollington (Richard), Andrew Sanders, III, Darrell White (Cynthia), Donald White (Sally) and Darlene Watson (Leon). The family will be receiving visitors at the home of Pastor Harriett Blake, 699 Cailfornia Lane, Johns Island, SC, 29455 and can be contacted at 843-906-2479 or 843-460-0059. Funeral arrangements will be announced later. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, John's Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. www.walkersmortuary.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 10, 2019