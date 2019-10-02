Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Louise Barton Obituary
Louise Barton James Island - The relatives and friends of the late Ms. Louise Barton are invited to attend her Home-Going Celebration, 11:00 AM, Friday, October 4, 2019 at First Baptist Church of James Island, 1110 Camp Road, James Island, SC. Wake Service will be held 5:00-7:00 PM, Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the church. Interment- Stem Point Cemetery, James Island. Ms. Barton leaves to cherish memories with her loving children Eugene Showell, Donald Showell, and Michelle Barton; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 3, 2019
